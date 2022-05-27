Lolo National Forest campgrounds open for the season

MISSOULA - It's that time of year when a lot of people head out and go camping across Western Montana.

Most Lolo National Forest campgrounds will be open by Memorial Day weekend, however, some will be opening later depending on elevation and access due to snowpack. A complete list of campgrounds and opening dates by District can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/lolo.

Last summer, the Lolo National Forest offered Quartz Flat Campground (Loop A) on the Superior Ranger District and River Point Campground on the Seeley Lake Ranger District for online reservation. Big Hole Lookout and Savenac East Cottage were also added to the online reservation system. Online reservations can be made through www.recreation.gov.

This year, the Lolo National Forest will offer additional online reservation opportunities for select campgrounds on the Superior, Seeley Lake, and Missoula Ranger Districts.

“These new additions to the reservation system offer the public expanded trip planning options and are part of our continued commitment to providing high-quality recreation experiences on the Lolo National Forest,” stated Lolo National Forest spokeswoman Kate Jerman.

New additions to the online reservation system:

Superior Ranger District:

Cabin City Campground : Both A and B loops all even-numbered sites available for online reservation.

: Both A and B loops all even-numbered sites available for online reservation. Quartz Flat Campground: Loop A and Loop G all even-numbered sites, and Loop C sites 1-12 available for online reservation.

Loop A and Loop G all even-numbered sites, and Loop C sites 1-12 available for online reservation. Sloway Campground: Sites 1-10 (including RV sites 1-5) and the Horse Camp are available for online reservation.

Seeley Lake Ranger District:

Lakeside Campground: Sites 2-6 reservations are required during the summer season.

Missoula Ranger District:

Lee Creek Campground: Reservation options will be announced later this summer.

Lolo Creek Campground: Reservation options will be announced later this summer.

Most campsites on the Lolo National Forest are still available on a first-come/first-served basis and will continue to sue volunteer camp hosts throughout the summer to serve as caretakers of the facilities and to provide visitor information.

Online reservations through www.recreation.gov continue to be required for all Lolo National Forest lookout and cabin rentals. Savenac Historic Tree Nursery recreation rentals and Double Arrow Lookout will be closed for all or part of the season due to maintenance funded by the Great American Outdoors Act.

Double Arrow Lookout : Will remain closed for most of the season as staff and volunteers finish maintenance.

: Will remain closed for most of the season as staff and volunteers finish maintenance. Savenac Bunkhouse: Closed for maintenance. Open for public reservation on August 2.

Closed for maintenance. Open for public reservation on August 2. Savenac West Cottage: Closed for maintenance. Open for public reservation on August 2.

Closed for maintenance. Open for public reservation on August 2. Savenac East Cottage: Closed for maintenance. Open for public reservation on August 2.

Closed for maintenance. Open for public reservation on August 2. Savenac Cookhouse: Closed for maintenance. Open for public reservation on August 2.

Forest officials are asking that people recreate responsibly. Check local regulations, pack out your trash including dog waste, and be considerate of other visitors.

A food storage order is in place on the Lolo National Forest. Proper storage of food, garbage and other attractants is important to keeping you and future visitors safe. Additional specific information on food storage can be found here.