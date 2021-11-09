Lolo National Forest Christmas tree permits available

MISSOULA — The holiday season is quickly approaching, and Christmas tree permits are now available online or for pick-up at Lolo National Forest office locations across Western Montana.

“Finding and cutting a Lolo National Forest Christmas tree is a long-standing tradition and a wonderful way to spend time with family and friends on National Forest lands,” said Kate Jerman, Lolo National Forest spokesperson. “This year we are offering permits online through www.Recreation.gov or by outdoor pick-up at office locations for public convenience.”

How to obtain a Christmas tree permit:

Online at www.Recreation.gov: Visit Recreation.gov and search for “Lolo National Forest Christmas Tree Permits.” It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit for a transaction fee of $2.50. Users will need to set up a Recreation.gov account to complete the process.

Visit a Ranger Station: All Lolo National Forest offices will offer FREE Christmas tree permits, maps, and cutting information available for pick-up outside office doors. Please call ahead so staff can ensure permits are ready for collection.

Forest officials note that up to three Christmas tree permits are allowed per family. People should display permits on the dashboard of their vehicles when harvesting the tree(s). Permits are good for all National Forests in Montana. Cutting a Christmas tree also improves forest health and helps to thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. Removing these trees in designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can open areas to provide forage for wildlife.

Please observe the following regulations when selecting and harvesting your National Forest Christmas tree: