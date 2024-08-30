Lolo National Forest offers safety advice ahead of Labor Day weekend

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest is offering up some safety advice ahead of the long Labor Day weekend.
Campgrounds and day-use areas remain open throughout the long weekend with officials noting that some campgrounds will begin closing for the season after the weekend. Visit www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/lolo/recreation for additional information.
The Lolo National Forest provided the following information:
"While fire danger remains moderate and there are no fire restrictions on the Forest, fire season is not over yet. As of August 27, there have been 77 wildfires in the Lolo National Forest protection area. Of those fires, 49 were human-caused totaling 2,801 acres and 28 were caused by lightning totaling 27 acres. Never leave a campfire unattended and make sure coals are cool to the touch before leaving.
September is bear aware month and the Forest is in bear country. Bears are very active this time of year and one way to minimize encounters is to make noise while recreating. Ensure your safety by storing food, trash, and other attractants in bear-resistant containers or securely within your vehicle. Learn more about bear safety here.
The Lolo National Forest has issued several closure orders for ongoing construction projects, and public health and safety. For more information on ongoing closures and impacted areas please visit the Alerts and Notices page here.
As responsible visitors, practice Leave No Trace principles. Pack out all your trash, respect other visitors, and give wildlife plenty of space. By doing so, we can help preserve the beauty and integrity of the Forest for generations to come.
Offices on the Forest are closed on weekends and will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of the holiday. Check in with the local ranger stations for information on current conditions before you head out for the weekend. Be prepared for changing weather, cooler temperatures, and exercise caution around water."