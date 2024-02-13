Lolo National Forest proposed management plan meetings set for this week

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest is taking public input this week on their proposed revision to their management plan.

A forest's management plan is the guiding star for all decisions the forest makes -- and the current plan is now a little out of date, being enacted in the 1980s.



There is a lot to break down about the proposed changes, which affect how laws are implemented, and decide where to log, burn, or protect wildlife and water.

MTN News

People with questions about the proposed plan can attend a Tuesday public meeting from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Saint Regis Community Center on Lobo Loop.

Another meeting will take place on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the University of Montana Alice Lund Instructional Auditorium on the University of Montana campus in Missoula.

Information regarding the proposed Lolo National Forest Management Plan can be found here.https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/lolo/landmanagement/planning/?cid=fseprd1162249