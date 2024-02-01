Public comment sought on Lolo National Forest land management plan

MISSOULA — The public now has 60 days to share their thoughts about the Lolo National Forest’s Land Management Plan Revision.

A land management plan is the guiding rulebook a National Forest uses to decide how to balance the pressures of logging, hiking, and other recreation has on the area.

The current land management plan dates back to 1986, and changes in population growth and climate science show the need for updated guidelines.

The Lolo National Forest describes the revision process in these steps:



Assessment of current economic, social, and ecological conditions on a national forest, prairie, or grassland.

Develop the plan using the assessment of existing conditions and gathering input from the public, other agencies and governmental entities, tribal governments, and organizations.

Monitor the conditions of the national forest, prairie, or grassland during plan implementation to see if the land management plan is achieving intended desired conditions and objectives or if changes are needed.

There are already several engagement opportunities for people to learn about the draft plan and make their own comments. A full schedule can be seen here. The next in-person meetings are in St. Regis on February 13 and in Missoula on Feb. 15, 2024.

Click here to read the full plan.