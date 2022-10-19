Lolo to Florence Highway 93 Corridor study open house

LOLO — Tuesday evening the Montana Department of Transportation and a local engineering firm held an open house about their study of U.S. Highway 93 corridor between Lolo and Florence.

They’re looking to figure out the best ways to improve driver safety, grow area businesses, and reduce the wildlife impact of traffic.

Several people who live along the road say they've seen countless crashes.

One parent even said they fear for their child's safety riding the bus to school.

With an average of 20-thousand vehicles passing through the corridor each day, this study hopes to change that.

But officials say there's so many moving parts it will be a long time before the first shovel goes in the ground.

Sarah Nicolai is with the engineering firm, and said taking public feedback will help the project be a good outcome for everyone.

"Tonight is really a listening session. We want to hear from folks. We were able to take a snapshot of data, we collected the data over this Summer, but these folks live it and see it every single day. It's really valuable for us to hear their comments about concerns and issues in the corridor", said Sarah Nicolai with Robert Peccia and Associates.

You can submit comments about the study anytime to Big Sky Relations but the full results may not be available until early 2024.

MDT and RPA will be providing frequent updates throughout the duration of the study. The study team plans to host outreach opportunities to engage with the public.

Those looking to connect with the team are welcome to check the website hosted by MDT at https://mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/loloflorence/ [mdt.mt.gov] or email Becca at becca@bigskypublicrelations.com to sign up for study updates via email.

For questions, call the study hotline Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 406-207-4484.