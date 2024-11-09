Lookout Pass kicks off 90th season

LOOKOUT PASS — While Missoula has no snow, 100 miles west on the Idaho border, Lookout Pass has 3 feet of snow coverage at its summit.

That's why they decided to open early this year; starting the 2024-2025 ski season on Nov. 8.

The chairlift line prior to opening encircled the lift with skiers and snowboarders alike excited for their day on the slopes. Director of Marketing for Lookout Pass, Matt Sawyer told MTN, “You can tell the stoke is high you know and there’s nothing better than first run, first turns, first part of the year,"

To get first chair, a few skiers woke up at 5 AM so they could be first in line. Being first was a meaningful moment for skier Luke Orsua. "Oh I’m so stoked," he exclaimed. "I broke my collarbone like mid-last season so first day back, it’s amazing.”

The first ride bringing guests up the mountain was monumental for the ski area itself. “It’s our 90th season," said Sawyer.

Even though El Niño brought less snow than normal to Montana last year, Sawyer is hopeful this season’s predicted La Nina will bring consistent powder. “You know usually we get 450 inches of snow so let’s see if we can go way past that. We’ve had over 600," he shared.

Sawyer believes snow will keep Lookout’s updated parking lots full. "Well a lot of small things that are behind the scenes, we added 150 new parking spots in the lower lot.”

Besides parking, Lookout has upgraded some of their rental equipment. The maintenance staff has also taken time to trim shrubs and tree debris on the front of the mountain and around chair two which allowed them to open earlier.

However being at Lookout is not only about the snow for Travis Brown who caught the second lift. He shared that being on the mountain is about the feeling and since he retired he spends his winters on skis. “This is my life… freedom, the powder, the people," he detailed.

Kaila Wilhelmi feels the same and that’s why she calls Lookout home. “It feels amazing. It feels like everything I’ve been waiting for for months and it’s finally time to celebrate and fight the seasonal depression," she explained while riding the chairlift.

As winter rolls in, more and more ski areas will open up and bring fun to skiers and snowboarders.

Lookout will be open this weekend with hopes of operating 7 days a week by early December.