Lookout Pass looking forward to more snow and enhanced guest experiences this ski season

LOOKOUT PASS — Skiers, snowboarders, and ski areas alike are waiting for mother nature to drop more snow on Montana.

Calvin Ruseler and his friend were itching to ski so they drove to Lookout Pass from Post Falls. They chose Lookout so they could get some turns in. “We just got backcountry and we need somewhere with snow and where I come from there’s no snow," he shared. "[Lookout is] Known for the powder so coming up for the powder is always awesome."

Last winter, Lookout got over 400 inches of snow. This year, things are starting off a bit slower.

Director of Marketing at Lookout Pass, Matt Sawyer told MTN, “It’s been a little bit of a lackluster start to the season unfortunately but we have faith it’s gonna come back. All of our snow is heavenly sent that’s our snow-making system.”

However, this off season and in the meantime, the staff at Lookout Pass were working on some big changes.

“There’s been quite a few changes, we added a brand new which is called sprung structure day lodge. It’s huge. You can seat about an additional 150 people very comfortably,” Sawyer explained.

He continued, “We did some grading on the new trails back on over on the back side, the brand new area that we opened last year, called Eagle Peak. “We sped up the Eagle Peak lift so it rides about 2 and a half minutes faster.”

The Eagle Peak area adds much more intermediate to advanced terrain to the ski area.

"We added more rentals in the rental department and we're constantly tweaking programs, specials, pricing, and things along that line,” detailed Sawyer.

They’ve been doing snow dances to bring the powder to the pass. Sawyer's dance included pumping fists and laughter. He exclaimed, “Hahaha bring it!” The crew at Lookout want you to do your snow dances too.

After opening for just one day last weekend, Lookout will be open this Sunday, December 10, and Monday, December 11, running chairs 1 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PST.