Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area to open this weekend

MULLAN, ID - It's time to hit the slopes!

Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area has announced it will be open this weekend thanks to all the snow that has recently fallen.

Lookout Pass will be open with limited terrain on Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Chairs 1 and 4 will be operating over the weekend.

The opening weekend rates are $35 for adults, members of the military, and college students.

The cost is $25 for kids and seniors between 62 and 79 years old.

The Lookout Pass website reports early season conditions exist with potential obstacles and some thin areas.

It’s also advised that skiers and snowboarders with new gear may want to wait for more snow.

The groomed trails include Black Bear, Huckleberry, Gold, Grub Steak, Golden Eagle, and Success.

Lookout Pass notes it is possible that some un-groomed trails may also be open this weekend.

Additionally, the Loft Pub, Food Service & Snowsports School will be open for business.

A season pass sale is running until Nov. 18.

View the latest snow report at https://skilookout.com/snow-report .