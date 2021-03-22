Man arrested following northwest Montana pursuit

KALISPELL — A man is behind bars following a weekend pursuit that ended in northwest Montana.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says that at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Sunday deputies assisted officers from multiple Lake County law enforcement agencies in ending a vehicle pursuit that had begun in the Polson area.

The suspect drove north on US Highway 93 and eventually entered into Flathead County where deputies deployed spike strips near Angel Point Road which reduced the suspect vehicle’s speed, according to a news release.

Sheriff Heino says that once the vehicle slowed deputies used a Pursuit Intervention Technique to stop the vehicle just south of Lakeside.

The driver, who has been identified as 36-year-old Joseph Brown, was arrested and is currently behind bars in the Lake County jail.

We will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

