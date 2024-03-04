Man dies in Monday morning Lincoln County crash

MISSOULA — A man died in a Monday morning one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Lincoln County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 56-year-old man from Rexford died in the crash which happened at 9:10 a.m. near Trego.

The victim, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was a passenger in a Toyota 4Runner driven by a 50-year-old man from Eureka.

According to the MHP, the driver lost control of the SUV in wet and slushy road conditions near mile marker 164.

The vehicle then went off the road and rolled over.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

