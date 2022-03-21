Man dies in Sanders County crash

HOT SPRINGS - A 31-year-old man from Norris died in an early Monday morning crash near Hot Springs.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the one-vehicle accident happened at 12:50 a.m. on Montana Highway 28.

The victim was driving northbound when his pickup truck crossed into the other lane.

MHP reports he attempted to overcorrect, went into a skid, left the road, and hit a driveway embankment, causing the pickup to roll over.

The driver – who was not wearing a seatbelt – was thrown from the pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The MHP report states alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash

The accident remains under investigation.