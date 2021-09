PLAINS — A 55-year-old-man from Kalispell died in a Sunday crash near Plains.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the man died in a motorcycle crash on Montana Highway 28 near mile marker 3 at approximately 7:45 p.m.

MTN News

MHP says the man was going down a hill when he drifted off the roadway. The victim was thrown from this motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash. The victim's name has not been released.