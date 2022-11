Authorities have released the name of a man who was found deceased on Saturday, Nov. 26 in the Mineral County jail.

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner, TJ McDermott, has identified the man as 34-year-old Shane T. Pelletier.

The cause of death is pending an investigation by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time," a news release states.