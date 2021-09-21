Watch
Man killed in Lake County crash identified

MTN News
Highway 83 Fatal Map
Posted at 11:13 AM, Sep 21, 2021
POLSON — Authorities have released the name of the man who died in a weekend crash in Lake County.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell reports 50-year-old Mark Provo of Bigfork died in the Sunday accident that occurred on Montana Highway 83 near the intersection of Sunburst Drive.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death while the Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

“We send our condolences to the family of Mr. Provo,” Sheriff Bell said in a statement.

