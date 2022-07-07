Man killed in Mission Valley crash identified

POLSON – Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Mission Valley.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 40-year-old Matthew C. Edwards, of Charlo, died in the Friday, July 1, 2022, crash that happened on US Highway 93 near mile marker 23.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports two vehicles were involved in the accident and that in addition to Edwards’ death, two people were injured.

MHP reports the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. when Edwards – who was driving a Subaru Legacy – crossed over the center of the road while heading northbound and collided head-on with a southbound Toyota Camry.

Two people in the Camry were taken to the hospital with what MHP describes as life-threatening injuries.

Edwards was not wearing a seat belt and MHP reports alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.