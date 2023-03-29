Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Man killed in officer-involved shooting at St. Regis Travel Center identified

St. Regis Travel Center
MTN News file
A person who shot and wounded a hostage was fatally shot by law enforcement at the St. Regis Travel Center on March 18, 2023.
St. Regis Travel Center
Posted at 4:01 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 18:07:57-04

MISSOULA - Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in St. Regis.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen has identified 22-year-old Clary Kaea Anton, 22, of Auburn, Washington on March 18, 2023, at the St. Regis Travel Center.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office previously reported that a suspect — now identified as Anton — was fatally shot during a hostage situation after Anton shot a person he had taken hostage.
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App