Details emerging in fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Regis

ST. REGIS - We have follow-up coverage on the hostage situation and fatal shooting that happened over the weekend in St. Regis.

The incident severely impacted the community so much that town leaders are holding a meeting on Monday evening in response to the tragic events.

Mineral County Undersheriff Wayne Cashman tells MTN News the situation started Saturday when four people, who were involved in an armed robbery in Osborn, Idaho, crossed state lines.

The group split, with two ending up near the St. Regis Travel Center. After one of the suspects, a woman was detained at a hotel, police met the other suspect, a man, at the travel center.

He was trying to get car keys from visitors, according to Cashman. After they refused to hand over their keys, he went inside the travel center, grabbed a hostage, and dragged him outside.

"He was firing at a couple citizens who were approaching him, he had a hostage, that he had taken out of the travel center, he fired a couple shots at the civilians who were coming, not to confront, but were advancing towards him, at which point he pushed the hostage away, fired two shots in the back of the hostage, our deputies arrived on scene at that point and returned fire, hitting the subject," Undersheriff Cashman said.

We will have a full report on the situation — including hearing from a restaurant manager who locked his doors just in time — during the Monday 10:00 News.

- information from Claire Peterson included in this report.