Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Ronan identified

RONAN – A Ronan man has been identified as the victim of a one-vehicle crash that happened on U.S. Highway 93 North.

Emergency dispatchers received a report of the crash, which happened north of Ronan near Spring Creek Road, early Monday morning.

Law enforcement determined the accident happened on Sunday night but wasn’t discovered until it was reported on Monday.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell reports the victim has been identified as 21-year-old, Jonah Jones. Jones was the only person in the vehicle.

The victim’s body has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula so that an autopsy can be performed.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.