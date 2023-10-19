Mayor of Thompson Falls resigns citing health concerns

THOMPSON FALLS — Thompson Falls Mayor Jerry Lacy has resigned citing health concerns.

The city has another problem though with the city clerk telling MTN News that the Thompson Falls City Council hasn't been able to reach Lacy for a week.

Lacy sent an email with his resignation to the council on Oct. 12, 2023, stating that he must quit for health reasons and that he apologizes for the inconvenience.

This wasn't the first time Lacy left the mayor's office. He also served from late 2018 to April 2020.

The City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 23 at 5:15 p.m. to appoint Council President Raoul Ribeiro as the interim mayor.

The search for the new mayor will begin then and residents who wish to be the next mayor of Thompson Falls can submit a letter of interest at that time.