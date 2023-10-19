Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Mayor of Thompson Falls resigns citing health concerns

Mayor Jerry Lacy sent an email with his resignation to theThompson Falls City Council on October 12.
Mayor Jerry Lacy sent an email with his resignation to theThompson Falls City Council on October 12.
Thompson Falls Sign
Posted at 10:42 AM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 12:42:20-04

THOMPSON FALLS — Thompson Falls Mayor Jerry Lacy has resigned citing health concerns.

The city has another problem though with the city clerk telling MTN News that the Thompson Falls City Council hasn't been able to reach Lacy for a week.

Lacy sent an email with his resignation to the council on Oct. 12, 2023, stating that he must quit for health reasons and that he apologizes for the inconvenience.

This wasn't the first time Lacy left the mayor's office. He also served from late 2018 to April 2020.

The City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 23 at 5:15 p.m. to appoint Council President Raoul Ribeiro as the interim mayor.

The search for the new mayor will begin then and residents who wish to be the next mayor of Thompson Falls can submit a letter of interest at that time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader