MISSOULA — The American Red Cross wants you to fall into the habit of donating this season.

A recent blood drive at the University of Montana encouraged people to serve their community through blood donations in memory of Rob Edwards, Western Montana's former disaster program manager for the Red Cross.

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Memorial blood drive promotes community service while honoring late Missoulian

Donating blood is an action that can take about 30 minutes of your time, but it's something that can change a person's life forever.

There's always a need for blood says the American Red Cross. University of Montana student Ava Gallie knows this from experience.

"I would have died if it wasn't for a blood transfusion," she said. "When I was five years old, I had a tonsillectomy and the cauterization didn't hold.”

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News At five years old, Ava Gallie's life was saved by a blood transfusion. She's now grateful she can donate blood to save others.

A blood transfusion allowed her to recover. Now, all grown up and healthy, she is grateful to be in a position to give.

“I definitely have like a lot of personal connections to it and I'm surprised it took me this long to get in to actually give blood, but I'm glad that I did," Gallie said.

Gallie knew it was her first time donating, but she didn't know the drive she attended last Thursday was special.

The annual Rob Edwards Memorial Drive is held to carry out Rob Edwards' legacy, one donation at a time.

Rob Edwards formerly served with the American Red Cross, living a life of service, his parents Judy and Bill told MTN.

Red Cross of Montana & Idaho Rob Edwards joined the American Red Cross with a goal to help people.

“His goal has always been to help people, to serve people," Judy Edwards said. "And so when he was able to join the Red Cross, it was his dream job."

Edwards was a family man.

Judy Edwards Rob Edwards' parents say he treasured his four kids, who are pictured here with him.

"He treasured every minute he had with the four kids," Judy added.

He landed a job where his passion for giving could be lived out until things took an unexpected turn in Aug. 2024.

"He had a sore shoulder," Bill Edwards explained. "Went to the doctor and four days later, he was gone."

His time at the Red Cross was short, but meaningful.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Judy and Bill Edwards are honored to see their late son Rob's legacy continue through the Red Cross.

"I think he left his legacy there," Bill said.

Rob's mom, Judy is involved with the Red Cross to this day as a blood ambassador, but anyone can step up and play a role- as a volunteer or in the donor chair.

“Anybody that's healthy, 16 years of age on up to 18, you have to have a parental consent," Luis Hall, a lead collection technician with the Red Cross, said. "So we encourage the younger generation to start donating."

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Luis Hall, a lead collection technician with the Red Cross, encourages people who are healthy to donate blood if they are able.

"It's just rewarding and gratifying to know that in his memory, people are still getting help that they really need, so that's really important to us and I know it is to him," Bill Edwards told MTN.

Only about 3% of the eligible population of Americans donate blood. The American Red Cross is asking for your help to change that.

You can do that by signing up at a local blood drive because just showing up means everything.