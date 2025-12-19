Mineral County hit hard by windstorm, Superior to St. Regis without power

MINERAL COUNTY — Wednesday's windstorm left much of Northwestern Montana battered and scattered with debris, and that includes up in Mineral County.

From Alberton to Superior, to the Savenac Historic Tree Nursery, trees could be seen toppled over, some from snapping in half, while others were completely uprooted.

Power outages are also widespread, with many on Thursday afternoon still without power. From Superior to St. Regis.

Watch MTN's Zach Volheim report here:

Mineral County storm damage cleanup

For those in Superior, a Red Cross shelter was set up for residents to warm up and charge their devices.

Rita Tucker, a Red Cross volunteer who came from Missoula, says that the power outage is creating problems for some Superior residents.

“We do have people who don't have electricity, have things like oxygen needs that they can't do without electricity. So that's mostly what we're seeing as a problem,” said Tucker.

Crews from Northwestern Energy are working to restore power, although there isn’t a definitive timeline for when it may be restored.