GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — According to a social media post, Glacier National Park is seeking help in locating Adam Fuselier.

Fuselier is believed to have been climbing Mt. Reynolds on Tuesday the 29Th of August. Fuselier is 6’1” with light brown, short hair and blue eyes.

If you or anybody you know saw Adam Fuselier in Glacier National Park, you are asked to call the Glacier National Park tip line at 406-888-7077.

We will continue to keep you updated on this evolving story.