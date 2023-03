ST. IGNATIUS — In a brief social media post by the St. Ignatius Police Department they say 39 year-old Sorrell Chauntel Dawn is missing. According to the post she was last contacted on 02/04/2023.

She is of Ameircan Indian or Alaskan Native descent, around 5' 5'' and approximately 165 pound.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact the Lake County Sheriff's office at 406-883-7301

We will keep you updated as more information comes forward.