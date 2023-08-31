Mission Reservoir closed to fishing until further notice

PABLO - The Mission Reservoir has been closed to fishing until further notice due to low water levels.

According to the CSKT Natural Resources Department, water levels have fallen "to a point that raised safety concerns for the local fish populations and overall fisheries ecosystem."

Other recreational activities at the Mission Reservoir — including swimming — are still allowed.

A news release notes that "the reservoir is used as a major storage facility for the Flathead Indian Irrigation Project (FIIP)."

It is required that "minimum water levels at selected reservoirs in order to protect Tribal fisheries and provide sufficient water supply throughout the irrigation system," the release continues.

Questions about any aspect of the Flathead Indian Irrigation Project should be directed to FIIP offices at 406-745-2661.