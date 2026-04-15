Mission Valley Elks Club awards expanded scholarships to eight students

POLSON — Eight students received $2,000 scholarships from the Mission Valley Elks Club, giving them a head start on paying for college.

Parker Hendrickson and Vivian Grainey are among the recipients of the scholarships, which were funded by community donations.

"I'm extremely grateful for it. It's super cool to see the community come together," one student said.

"We're all just trying to start out in life right now, and that people see that and value that and the financial help takes a lot of stress off," another student said.

Mission Valley Elks Club member Chip Kurzenbaum helped organize the club’s annual golf fundraiser. Kurzenbaum said the fundraiser raised $16,000, which was awarded to students at a banquet over the weekend.

"In the past, we have given six $1,000 scholarships to students, and this year we've more than doubled that," Kurzenbaum said.

"To be able to hand them a $2,000 check to take some of the pressure off and let them focus on their education, it's very heartwarming," Kurzenbaum said.

WATCH THE FULL STORY HERE:

POLSON ELKS CLUB PKG 041526

Donations from neighbors and businesses made the expanded scholarships possible.

Grainey is headed to Carroll College to study nursing.

She was active in 4-H, Key Club and the National Honor Society.

She said leaving high school is bittersweet, but there is one thing she will miss most.

"Definitely sports, that's what I find the most joy in, soccer, tennis and competing," Grainey said.

Hendrickson is headed to Montana State University.

A recent state champion with Polson High School's soccer team, Hendrickson said the scholarship makes his next step even more exciting.

"It's a really good feeling knowing everyone believes in me," Hendrickson said.

The Elks Club said the next scholarship application will open early next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.