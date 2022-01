Flights have been canceled on Thursday in Kalispell while the Missoula airport is seeing some delays.

Three Alaska Airlines flights into and out of Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) have been canceled for Thursday.

The latest flight information for GPIA can be found here.

The Missoula Montana Airport is seeing delays in arrivals from Dallas and Denver. A United and American flight are being affected.

The latest flight information for Missoula can be found here.