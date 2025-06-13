Missoula, Kalispell police respond ahead of Saturday's protests

MISSOULA — The Missoula and Kalispell police departments say they will respect the rights of people to peacefully assemble Saturday in the planned No Kings Protests happening across the U.S., but say unlawful behavior will not be tolerated.
Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio said the right to peacefully assemble and express one’s views is a cornerstone of our democracy, but said unlawful behavior will not be tolerated.
Venezio said they will not allow actions that will endanger public safety, threaten property or violate the law.
Missoula police spokesperson Whitney Bennett told MTN News they will not have additional patrols specifically designated for the protest.
Bennett said the Missoula Police Department's standard procedure is to respond to any incidents that may occur during such gatherings, focusing on ensuring public safety and maintaining order only if criminal activity is reported.
She said Missoula police respect the right to peaceful protest and intervene only as necessary to uphold public safety.
Millions of people across the country are expected to join in protest this Saturday against President Donald Trump's administration, a movement intended to coincide with the president's planned military parade in Washington -- and the commander-in-chief's 79th birthday.
Read the full statement from Kalispell Police Department Chief Jordan Venezio:
In response to recent demonstrations and anticipated gatherings in the city, we want to address the planned protests this weekend in Kalispell.
The right to peacefully assemble and express one’s views is a cornerstone of our democracy. The Kalispell Police Department respects and upholds this fundamental right, and we are here to ensure that all voices can be heard in a safe and lawful environment.
While the department supports lawful demonstrations, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated. We want to be absolutely clear - while we fully support peaceful protest, we will not allow actions that endanger public safety, threaten property, or violate the law.
Our officers are committed to maintaining peace and will respond appropriately to any illegal activity.
The Kalispell Police Department is actively working with event organizers and community leaders to ensure that any planned events proceed safely and respectfully.
We encourage everyone to exercise their rights responsibly and respectfully.
Our number one priority is, and always will be, the safety of our community.
The Kalispell Police Department remains committed to transparency, fairness, and community trust.
Citizens with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the department directly.
Jordan Venezio Chief of Police