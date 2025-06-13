Missoula, Kalispell police respond ahead of Saturday's protests

MISSOULA — The Missoula and Kalispell police departments say they will respect the rights of people to peacefully assemble Saturday in the planned No Kings Protests happening across the U.S., but say unlawful behavior will not be tolerated.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio said the right to peacefully assemble and express one’s views is a cornerstone of our democracy, but said unlawful behavior will not be tolerated.

Venezio said they will not allow actions that will endanger public safety, threaten property or violate the law.

Missoula police spokesperson Whitney Bennett told MTN News they will not have additional patrols specifically designated for the protest.

Bennett said the Missoula Police Department's standard procedure is to respond to any incidents that may occur during such gatherings, focusing on ensuring public safety and maintaining order only if criminal activity is reported.

She said Missoula police respect the right to peaceful protest and intervene only as necessary to uphold public safety.

Millions of people across the country are expected to join in protest this Saturday against President Donald Trump's administration, a movement intended to coincide with the president's planned military parade in Washington -- and the commander-in-chief's 79th birthday.

Read the full statement from Kalispell Police Department Chief Jordan Venezio: