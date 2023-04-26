Missoula Rural Fire District raises over $2,000 at recent fundraiser

MISSOULA - Firefighters from the Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) and their families came together on April 22, 2023, to support the Dan Merritt Memorial Benevolent Fund for a hockey game at Glacier Ice Rink.

The fund is dedicated to assisting MRFD members, their families, first responders and the community at large.

Its mission is to support financial challenges incurred from hardship and support goals that better the Missoula community.

The MRFD hockey team — the Raghorns — played an intrasquad game Saturday to help raise funds for the cause.

The game was intense and often at a breakneck pace with the victory going to the black team in an unexpected ‘overtime’ period with a final score of 12-8.

In a press release, the MRFD thanked their sponsors for donations after raising more than $2,000 at the event.

People who would like to donate to the Dan Merritt L2457 Benevolent Fund can send an email to danmerrittbenevolentfund2457@gmail.com.

