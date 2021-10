MISSOULA — Missoula Rural Fire responded to a controlled burn that flared up Saturday on Blue Mountain.

According to Battalion Chief Greg Orr, someone recreating in the area called with reports of smoke and crews responded around 3 p.m.

Orr said this kind of incident is normal as warm weather can sometimes heat up ongoing controlled burns.

Orr reports Forest Service crews later arrived on scene to finish cleaning up the incident, which was one of their seasonal burning operations.