Missoula’s Five Valleys Audubon Society spreading word on declining bird populations

MISSOULA - Bird populations are declining. So much so that in half a century, 3 billion birds have been lost.

While that number is big, there is hope in the smallest of places, including right here in Montana. Birds are a huge part of the state’s vast wildlife and natural beauty; however, their future is in danger.

The Five Valleys Audubon Society in Missoula is working to change that outlook through education and conservation.

“North America has lost three billion birds in the last 50 years, it’s almost like the end is in sight unless we do something about it,” noted bird photographer Uschi Carpenter.

There are over 400 different species of birds in Montana, and they are losing much of their habitat.

“One of the things we find in the Missoula Valley is we used to have one of the largest populations of long-eared owls in the country, but because of all of the development that is going on, we’re losing the habitat of long-eared owls,” noted Five Valley Audubon Secretary Andrea Stierle.

Stierle says we can help bird populations at a local level by not using pesticides, appealing to landlords to create bird-friendly habitats and to offer water and feeding stations for wild birds.

However, global warming can devastate bird populations.

“If they show up in an area that is now hotter and dryer than it has been historically, the plants they are returning for, the insects they are returning and expecting to eat, may not be in the same chronology any more, and that can be catastrophic,” Stierle told MTN News.

The Five Valleys Audubon Society holds a Christmas bird count every year, a tradition dating back to the 1900s. This year’s bird count will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17. when 34 count circles around Montana will observe bird populations.

“Data is very important as we tell our stories, we don’t just have a feeling that birds are at risk, we can see that in the declining populations as we do our surveys,” Stierle said.

The Five Valleys Audubon Society partners with local experts with passions in birding to spread their message and recently hosted a presentation by bird photographer and poet Uschi Carpenter.

“What my bird photography ideally achieves is to show, that the birds are here for us to see, and if we see their beauty, we will probably want to protect their beauty,” Carpenter concluded.

Additional information about the Five Valleys Audubon Society can be found here.