MMIP working group launches silent auction

MISSOULA — In 2019, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes established a group addressing the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons epidemic.

Right now, the MMIP working group has launched a fund-raising campaign.

A virtual silent auction is currently open for bidding.

Anyone interested can go to their website, select a gift basket, piece of artwork, and more to place a bid. Separate donations are also encouraged.

The auction closes Monday, May 17 at 8:00 a.m.

The money raised is intended for individuals dealing with the tragedies associated with the MMIP crisis.

Critical support needs include search party supplies, billboards, and other on-the-ground needs to support victims and their families.

"As we were finalizing the plans to launch this fundraising silent auction, it seemed like everybody was really excited and somewhat relieved to be able to get something out there that we believe will be meaningful to the family members who right now are in a really tough place," explained Tribal Councilwoman Charmel Gillin.

"We are excited to be able to provide a source for funding so that there can be more outreach and awareness,” she continued.

To see the silent auction items, visit accelevents.com/e/MMIPAuction.