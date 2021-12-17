Watch
Montana airports receiving federal funding

MTN News file
Glacier Park International Airport near Kalispell
Glacier Park International Airport
Posted at 11:30 AM, Dec 17, 2021
MISSOULA — Virtually every airport in Montana -- from largest to smallest -- will be receiving money from the recently passed federal infrastructure bill.

US Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), 69 Montana airports will be receiving funds next year totaling $28 million. Tester also noted $144 million will be distributed over the next five years.

The funds can be used to construct or repair runways and taxiways as well as make terminal and gate improvements.

Bozeman and Billings received the highest allocation with Missoula third.

Missoula will receive almost $3.5 million next year followed by Glacier Park International in Kalispell with nearly $3 million.

Eureka, Stevensville, Ravalli County in Hamilton, Polson, Ronan, and the Kalispell City airport will each get $159,000.

Additionally, Phillipsburg, Thompson Falls, Plains, and Lincoln airports have been awarded $110,000 each.

