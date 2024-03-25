Montana Department of Transportation inspecting Nine Mile Hill Bridge on I-90

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will be inspecting the Nine Mile Hill Bridge on Interstate 90 this week.

The span is located approximately three miles west of Exit 85, between Huson and Alberton.

The inspection is scheduled to occur the week of March 25, weather permitting, and is anticipated to take approximately three days to complete.

There will be traffic control in the area while crews are present.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane at times and travelers should expect reduced speeds of 35 mph in the work zones.