Montana Department of Transportation prepares for Western Montana winter weather

MISSOULA — The winter weather impacting parts of Montana could result in over a foot of snow and record-breaking subzero temperatures.

Because temperatures along with and behind the snow will stay below freezing, accumulations can begin immediately on roadway and sidewalk surfaces, leading to slippery and icy conditions.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) advises that people should plan ahead for longer travel times, winter road conditions, and reduced speeds.

We reached out to the Missoula Division of MDT to ask what travelers need to know about the winter weather.

“When the weather comes, we go. It doesn't have to be a certain amount. Don't crowd the plows. They're not gonna travel at the same speed you're gonna travel at. They're going to be in that 30, 35, maybe 40-mile-an-hour range when they're working. That’s when the plows work the best, and we just ask that people be patient as we're working...we're trying to make the roads safe.” - MDT Maintenance Chief Steve Felix

MDT provides continual updates about weather-related road conditions, road work, commercial vehicle restrictions, road closures, chain requirements and other travel information at 511mt.net.