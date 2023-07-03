Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks issues reminders amidst low Flathead Lake water levels

KALISPELL - State wildlife officials are issuing some reminders as Flathead Lake continues to see record-low water levels.

FWP advises that boat operators and dock owners on Flathead Lake should take the following precautions:



Dock owners should closely monitor lake levels to avoid property damage.

Boaters should be aware of submerged hazards as lake levels decrease.

Boaters should launch from fixed docks or piers, or boat ramps in shallower areas, with caution.

While FWP notes that public boat ramps on Flathead Lake remain accessible, some public sites could become difficult to use or inaccessible if lake levels continue to drop.

These sites include:

