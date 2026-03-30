Montana Food Bank Network expanding SNAP application assistance program

MISSOULA — Last year, the Montana Food Bank Network's (MFBN) Application Assistor Program helped 622 Montanans submit applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Nearly 80,000 Montanans utilized benefits in 2025.

WATCH: MTN's Emily Brown learns how The Montana Food Bank Network is helping neighbors navigate new SNAP work reporting requirements

Montana Food Bank Network expands SNAP assistance program

In 2026, MFBN is expanding the scope of their assistance program by adding more people qualified to help and broadening support beyond just applying.

"We're looking at expanding that to be able to help them not only fill out their application, but to navigate the process afterwards," MFBN executive director Gayle Carlson told MTN.

Additionally, changes are coming to eligibility requirements for SNAP.

Parents with children under 18 have been exempt from reporting work information.

Since the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill, those with a child over the age of 14 now have to report that they work.

The age cut-off for reporting work was 55; now it’s been changed to those under 65.

Emily Brown/MTN News

With these changes, the Montana Food Bank Network wants to provide assistance so forms are filled out correctly and no one in need misses out on their benefits.

“We train a lot of agencies so that they have individuals who are on the ground to be able to fill out those applications. They run anywhere between 15 and 20 pages long. So, they're very complicated, let alone all of the changes that are going on for individuals who are currently receiving assistance and may run the risk of losing it," Carlson said.

"So, they will be able to help them navigate that system to make sure that they can continue their assistance," she continued.

For more information on getting assistance applying for SNAP, click here.