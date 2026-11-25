MISSOULA — With store-bought meat near record highs, more Montanans are turning to hunting to fill their freezers.

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Montana hunters sharpen skills through wild game butchering workshop

At Home Resource, hunters are learning to break down their own game — one of two ways to process a harvest, do it yourself or hand it off to your local butcher.

For Heather Graham, butchering wild game is a skill she's carried her entire life.

"I started butchering when I was a kid, as soon as my mom thought I was old enough to hold a knife," Graham said.

Now, she and her sibling Jayce are passing that knowledge on to others. With processing costs rising and local butcher shops closing, their hands-on workshops are helping hunters take matters into their own hands.

"The prices are definitely going up with everything else, and Missoula specifically doesn't have an on-site processing service anymore, so you have to drive really far to get it processed," Graham said.

For Graham, that's why making these skills accessible is so important.

"I firmly believe that if you're out in the woods getting your own animal and you wanna know how to break it down so it doesn't have to leave your home, that education should be available to you," Graham said.

From breaking down an animal to preparing individual cuts, they teach hunters of all levels. That includes one man who bought his first hunting rifle just weeks ago.

"I've been wishing to learn how to hunt forever, but I didn't want to do it until I knew how to do this end of it," Jonathan Wickham said.

And he's not alone. Another participant, a former vegan who now hunts with her partner, said that learning to process their own meat could mean relying less on local butchers.

"I'm definitely gonna feel a lot more confident now and pushed to do more of our processing, even if it's just half the animal we do ourselves," Kelsie Alling said.

It's a need Graham knows firsthand, having worked at Missoula's H & H Meats, that closed two years ago.

Now, with fewer local processing options and growing demand, she wants to make sure hunters have an alternative.

But for her, it's about more than saving money.

"I just really enjoy breaking down animals and really bonding with my community in this way. I think it's meant to be a community activity processing meat," Graham said.

If you're interested in learning how to butcher wild game, or to have your own game processed — you can reach out to Graham through her email, heather.graham8765@gmail.com.