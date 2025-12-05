Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, December 5, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Nearly 60 primary care physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants at Logan Health clinics in Northwestern Montana have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize — citing chronic under-staffing they said affects patient access and quality of care. Logan Health announced plans to hire 10 full-time equivalent employees by January after the union filing, which providers said is the first concrete action after years of raising concerns. (Read the full story)

Missoula County is currently in the process of forming a community-driven working group to address safety concerns involving feral horses that roam the Miller Creek area, emphasizing that removal is not the goal as development increases potential conflicts. The working group will include representatives from the Montana Department of Livestock, the Montana State University extension office, community members, Montana Highway Patrol and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. (Read the full story)

Lookout Pass Ski Area is set to open today for its 91st season with $45 discounted lift tickets and favorable snow conditions. The resort plans on operating lifts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for opening day, marking the start of the 2025-26 ski season. (Read the full story)