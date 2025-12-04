Logan Health providers seek unionization claiming years of staffing concerns

KALISPELL— Nearly 60 primary care physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants working at Logan Health clinics in northwestern Montana have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with the Union of American Physicians and Dentists.

A press release received by MTN on Thursday states:

"Forming a union is a significant step towards ensuring that primary care providers are heard by leadership in decisions affecting their ability to provide quality patient care. Years of chronic understaffing in the clinics has raised the following concerns among providers:



Patient Access: Appointment availability, wait times, and the ability to provide comprehensive primary care services have been affected by inadequate staffing levels.

Quality of Healthcare Services: Providers are committed to establishing trust with patients, conducting thorough examinations, providing patient education, and delivering compassionate care. Current staffing ratios limit the time available for each patient despite the provider’s best efforts.

Sustainable Workloads: Without caps on patient panel sizes, providers are seeing an average of five new patients daily in addition to their existing patient panels, adding significant strain amid ongoing staffing shortages. Patient panel sizes and workload expectations determined by leadership must be realistic to prevent provider burnout and support the retention of experienced providers who care for the community."

The union petition claims "that in response to the providers intent to unionize, Logan Health announced its plans to hire 10 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees across clinic locations by January 15, 2026," the release states.

The union petition claims "this is the first concrete action to address the staffing concerns that providers have been raising for years without a meaningful response."

“For years, providers have been asking for these changes through the proper channels with no action from leadership. Then, on the day they file to unionize, Logan Health suddenly announces a hiring plan. It’s no coincidence,” said UAPD president Dr. Stuart Bussey. “With a union, providers have the power to ensure Logan Health listens and follows through. Now it’s time to negotiate a legally binding contract that outlines the terms and conditions needed to solve these problems — not just promises made in response to a union filing.”

The union petition claims the organization did not specify whether the FTE positions would be for provider roles or non-clinical support staff.

“Primary care is the foundation of our healthcare system, but right now, providers are being pushed to the breaking point. We’re coming together to unionize because we need a real voice in the decisions that directly affect our patients. When providers are supported, patients benefit,” said a physician. “What we want is to return to a more sustainable, patient-centered model of care that reflects the Planetree principles of compassion, respect, and partnership.”

“As frontline primary care providers, we are deeply committed to our patients and our community. Yet we face growing barriers within the current system at Logan Health that make it increasingly difficult to deliver the level of care our patients deserve. Ensuring that providers have the stability, support, and respect they need will ultimately strengthen retention, restore trust, and improve patient outcomes,” said an advanced practice provider.

In an emailed statement to MTN News. Logan Health Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cory Short stated:

"We are aware that a group of primary care physicians and advanced practice providers have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) seeking to create a collective bargaining unit to represent them.



We value our employees and respect their legal rights to make their own individual decisions in this process, and will fully comply with all NLRB procedures.



As Chief Medical Officer of Logan Health Medical Center, I believe that the best way to address concerns and deliver on our mission is through direct, open and trusted communication between employees and our management team. I remain fully committed to that approach and the commitment to our system’s mission of providing compassionate care to every patient we serve."



The NLRB will review the petition and determine an election method in the coming weeks."

Read the full email from the Union of American Physicians & Dentists below: