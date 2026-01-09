Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, January 9, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Dale Lackner and Laura Roxbury, retired teachers who spent 25 years handbuilding their Ninemile home, lost everything in a fire on Dec. 9. The couple, married 37 years, lost 50 years of journals, their library and their pets — but neighbors and friends are rallying to help them rebuild on the same property with hopes of a new home by next year. (Read the full story)

A crowd gathered outside the Missoula County Courthouse on Thursday to protest the fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota, with some holding signs expressing anger towards the federal agency while others grieved for Renee Nicole Good — who was fatally shot on Wednesday in Minneapolis. MTN did not see any counter protesters. (Read the full story)

The Flathead National Forest has authorized 366 acres of vegetation treatment around the Blacktail powerline corridor on Blacktail Mountain to reduce wildfire risk and prevent power outages caused by tree strikes. The project, identified as the second highest priority for powerline mitigation on federally managed lands in Montana, will begin in 2026. (Read the full story)