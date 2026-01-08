Flathead National Forest authorizes Blacktail powerline project

LAKESIDE — The Flathead National Forest, Swan Lake District Ranger has signed a decision for the Blacktail Flathead Electric Powerline Corridor Project, authorizing 366 acres of vegetation treatment adjacent to the powerline corridor on Blacktail Mountain.

This project aims to protect communities, private property, and critical infrastructure by thinning trees and reducing fuel loading around the Blacktail powerline corridor, reducing the likelihood of a tree strike causing power outages or wildfire.

A Montana-wide assessment identified this project area as the second highest priority for powerline mitigation on federally managed lands in the state.

The project activities will improve forest resilience and electrical grid reliability while decreasing the risk of wildfire within the wildland-urban interface (WUI).

“The Blacktail Powerline Project is a great example of collaborative planning,” said Mike West, Flathead National Forest Fire Prevention and Mitigation Specialist and lead on the project. “We’ve been working closely with Flathead Electric Cooperative, Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, and the Blacktail Mountain Ski Area throughout project development to make sure this project successfully increases electrical grid reliability and decreases wildfire risk for the community”.

The Flathead National Forest began developing the Blacktail Powerline Project in 2024 with Flathead Electric Cooperative and Montana DNRC with the aim of completing the project as soon as possible to increase grid reliability to the communication site, ski area and reduce wildfire ignition potential.

“The Emergency Action Determination was a good fit for this project,” said Flathead National Forest Supervisor Anthony Botello. “The Fuels and Forest Health Emergency Action Determination (EAD) authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allows the Forest Service to expedite critical, time-sensitive work in areas rated as having high wildfire risk. The windstorm we had earlier this month really demonstrates the risks of tree strikes near residents and communities on Blacktail Mountain. That risk only increases during the summer, with the potential for wildfire. We have worked quickly and collaboratively with our partners to take action on this hazard right away.”

Project work is anticipated to start in 2026.

Due to the location, fuels conditions, and risk of catastrophic wildfire, the project was authorized under the Wildfire Resilience, Section 605 of Healthy Forest Restoration Act authority, which categorically excludes the project from documentation in an environmental impact statement or an environmental assessment.

The Flathead National Forest conducted environmental analysis (NEPA analysis) for this project to evaluate potential effects on National Forest System lands and resources connected with the project, in accordance with requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA).

The public was asked to provide input on the proposed action on May 2, 2025. The forest received three comments in support of the project activities. The Blacktail Powerline Decision document outlines the environmental analysis and effects.

More information on the project can be found here.