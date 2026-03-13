Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, March 13, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

A vehicle crashed through the front entrance of Arlee's only grocery store early Thursday morning, before the suspects fled with the store's ATM machine. Despite the damage, Owner Rowan Wilson never closed his doors, saying his commitment to the community comes first. (Read the full story)

Thousands of Lincoln County residents lost power after windstorms downed power lines and trees across the county Wednesday night into Thursday. Officials urged the public to avoid downed power lines and said crews were working to restore power and clear roadways. (Read the full story)

Missoula County commissioners voted against a new travel plaza in Bonner Thursday, instead approving a 107-acre subdivision with neighborhood center zoning. The decision blocks any commercial business over 10,000 square feet, leaving the developer searching for a financially feasible path forward. (Read the full story)