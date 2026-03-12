Thousands lose power in Lincoln County as windstorms down power lines and trees across the region

LINCOLN COUNTY — Thousands of Lincoln County residents lost power Thursday as windstorms swept through the area, downing power lines and trees across the region.

Power outages were reported in Libby and Troy due to severed or fallen power lines. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office restricted travel in southern Lincoln County to necessary travel only during the peak of the storm in the early morning hours. Those restrictions have since been lifted.

Lincoln County Public Health Manager Zach Sherbo said crews have been restoring power and clearing roadways of fallen trees throughout the day and asked for patience throughout the process.

"Leading up to this we had crews staged ready to respond to things but they're going to be as they have been as they have today working through the day and working through the night so just patience with that," Sherbo said.

Lincoln County officials are urging the public to stay away from broken power lines and to check in on neighbors.

