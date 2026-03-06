Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, March 6, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Two men are being held in the Missoula County Detention Facility following a deadly shooting near Reserve and Mullan on Wednesday. One faces deliberate homicide and the other faces attempted assault with a weapon. Both are expected in court later today. The shooting happened when four bail bondsmen were conducting a bond revocation on a fugitive from Billings, according to the Missoula Police Department. (Read the full story)

A person is in the hospital after being shot by law enforcement who was serving a warrant on Libby Creek Road near Libby on Wednesday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has requested authorities from Flathead County to conduct an independent investigation into the incident. (Read the full story)

A Missoula man, Stephen Simpson, remains stranded in Dubai after his fly fishing trip turned terrifying when a drone struck the airport terminal where he had been sleeping just hours before. His family back home said they are staying hopeful but remain unsure of when Simpson will make it home. (Read the full story)