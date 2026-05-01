Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, May 1, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Victoria, Lexie, Mary and Esther found safety at a Western Montana sanctuary after surviving sex trafficking through violence, manipulation and family betrayal. The women, whose names have been changed for protection, came to the Lifeguard Group's safe house through different paths but share a journey toward recovery. Montana investigators say only 1% of trafficking victims are ever recovered, with most entering "the life" as juveniles between ages 14-24. The Lifeguard Group visits schools statewide and reports that at least one student comes forward as a trafficking victim after every assembly they hold. Read the full story

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino is working to keep pace with his county's rapid growth and evolving drug threats. The fourth-generation Montanan with 23 years in law enforcement says fentanyl has replaced methamphetamine as the primary concern. He's prioritizing partnerships with state and federal agencies while seeking funding to expand his department. Heino says his diverse experience leading search and rescue, SWAT, and sheriff's posse operations makes him uniquely qualified for western Montana's vast terrain and limited resources. Read the full story

David Spear's nonprofit "A Voice" has spent 20 years teaching photography to students on the Flathead Reservation, building confidence through visual storytelling. Students like Elijah Seaton and Josey Trahan-Usher learn to capture their world while documenting community history. Their work has been displayed everywhere from Salish Kootenai College to New York exhibitions and photo festivals. The program, funded by donors and grants, helps young photographers develop artistic vision while preserving their community's stories one click at a time. Read the full story