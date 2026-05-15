Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, May 15, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Krambu has officially submitted an application to transform Bonner's old mill site into a data center that would use up to 29 megawatts of power and a closed-loop water cooling system. Despite community opposition with over 4,000 petition signatures, the Missoula County planning board will decide on the project July 1. (Read the full story)

Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke won his court case on Wednesday when a judge ruled that misconduct allegations from his time as a Lake County deputy didn't rise to "Brady" cop status. Judge Shane Vannatta found the accusations about failing to read Miranda rights weren't credible enough to affect Funke's future testimony in criminal cases. (Read the full story)

The LifeGuard Group held its first fundraising breakfast at the Missoula Fairgrounds on Thursday to raise awareness about human trafficking while operating a local safe house for victims. The event featured survivor stories and honored the Scheffer family, whose son died by suicide after an online extortion scam. (Read the full story)