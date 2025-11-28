Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, November 28, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Run Wild Missoula's Annual Turkey Trot raised over $13,000 for the Missoula Food Bank. The trot, that took place at the University of Montana for the 3K and around the University District for the 8K, had nearly 3,000 runners in attendance. (Read the full story)

Columbia Falls' Cowboy Collectibles has been creating handmade jewelry from horsehair after growing from a small 1995 startup. The business, whose products are now worn in all 50 states and around the world, employs local Montana artisans to preserve Western heritage while supporting community values. (Read the full story)

Christ Lutheran Church in Whitefish has provided free Thanksgiving meals for three years in a row, serving around 300 people annually with help from hundreds of volunteers and donated food. T he church extends also extends its generosity delivering leftovers to the Flathead Warming Center to reach more community members in need. (Read the full story)

