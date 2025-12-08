Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, December 8, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

The City of Missoula is working to simplify its complex zoning system from over 80 different districts down to a streamlined code based on last year's adopted land use plan. The Missoula City Council will hold a final hearing in December on the new code, which would guide future development and growth patterns over the next 20 to 30 years. (Read the full story)

Missoula Animal Services celebrated its newly remodeled facility with an open house featuring tours, prizes and adoptions on Sunday. The renovated facility includes three cat rooms, indoor and outdoor dog spaces, and improved intake areas that staff said creates a "less stressful" environment for the animals and employees. (Read the full story)

Tow truck operators are facing increasing dangers this winter as drivers fail to slow down for emergency vehicles on icy highways, putting first responders at risk. To help prevent this, Montana Highway Patrol and towing companies are urging all drivers to reduce speeds when they see flashing lights on the roads. (Read the full story)