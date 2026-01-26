Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, January 26, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

The South Kalispell Fire Department is honoring 25-year-old Volunteer Firefighter Ben Brown, who died last last week after making a lasting impact on the community and station since joining in 2021. The department will be retiring his number and creating a station wall memorial, with a celebration of life service scheduled for Jan. 26 at Majestic Valley Arena. (Read the full story)

Columbia Falls High School Cross Country teammates hosted a 24-hour run-a-thon to support Hazel Alexander, their number one runner who was critically injured when a stolen vehicle crashed into her car on Jan. 9. The event ran from Friday to Saturday afternoon with at least one teammate or coach on the track throughout the 24 hours, raising money through pledged donations each lap. (Read the full story)

Montanans helped LifeCenter Northwest achieve a record-breaking year with 73 organ donors providing 211 life-saving organs to transplant centers nationwide in 2025. The organization saw a 30 percent increase from 2024, while 183 Montanans still remain on transplant waiting lists. (Read the full story)